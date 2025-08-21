Vanguard Group Inc. Has $169.62 Million Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,578,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of S&T Bancorp worth $169,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,015.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Hovde Group started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
S&T Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of STBA opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.
About S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
