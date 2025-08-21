Vanguard Group Inc. Has $173.71 Million Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,175,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of LegalZoom.com worth $173,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 2,750.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of LZ stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,721,881 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,533.61. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $256,322.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,403.21. This represents a 25.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,404 shares of company stock worth $690,639. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.