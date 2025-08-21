Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Nelnet, Inc. $NNI

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $170,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 796.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 292.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NNI opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 29.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.90. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.15 and a 52-week high of $130.41.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $3.14. The business had revenue of $540.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.40 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NNI

Nelnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.