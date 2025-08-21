Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Hawkins worth $154,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 118.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hawkins by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

HWKN stock opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $185.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

