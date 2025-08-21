Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in International Seaways Inc. $INSW

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,630,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of International Seaways worth $153,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 550.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $42.2140 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. International Seaways Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.05.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%.The business had revenue of $188.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $206,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 69,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,224.20. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 3,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 52,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,125.55. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $760,260. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSW. BTIG Research lowered their target price on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

