Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,139,352 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,054,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $143,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,152,000 after acquiring an additional 955,818 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $17,770,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,390,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after acquiring an additional 689,846 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 593.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 639,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 547,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 465,044 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

