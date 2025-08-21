Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,292,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 147,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $139,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,035,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after buying an additional 1,086,337 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,889,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,863,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after buying an additional 740,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,632,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 price target on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,725.21. This represents a 10.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 13,720 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,566.20. The trade was a 115.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 1.9%

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $721.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care



Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

