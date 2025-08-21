Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 86,440 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,699,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of American Assets Trust worth $155,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 72,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $19.7290 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 16.26%. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.890-2.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

