Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,659,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 230,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $162,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,072,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 275,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCRX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $595,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,145.52. This trade represents a 51.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

BCRX stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

