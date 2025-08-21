Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 3,068,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11,707% from the average daily volume of 25,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Versus Systems Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

Versus Systems Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Versus Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Versus Systems Inc. ( NASDAQ:VS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.39% of Versus Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

