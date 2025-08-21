Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Viking from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $58.4150 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. Viking has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.40.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a negative return on equity of 219.34% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

