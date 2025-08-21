Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $83.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 225.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 625.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA opened at $74.9720 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%.Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

