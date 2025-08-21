Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $623,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,049,000 after acquiring an additional 954,242 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 19,519.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,295,000 after acquiring an additional 913,882 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,413,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,524,000 after acquiring an additional 413,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 962,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 371,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $186.2750 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.36 and a 12-month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

