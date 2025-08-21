Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $57.7690 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 3.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 12.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

