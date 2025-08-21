Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2025 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was given a new $27.50 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2025 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2025 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

8/12/2025 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was given a new $29.80 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2025 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

8/12/2025 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/11/2025 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2025 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2025 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

