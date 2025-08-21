Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $81.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.5833.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $78.2150 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

