WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Trading Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.61% of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

