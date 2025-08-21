Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $278.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $295.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 price target on Workday in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Trading Down 1.0%

Workday stock opened at $227.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,404,000 after purchasing an additional 515,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 303,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.