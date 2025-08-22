189,314 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 189,314 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 7,136.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $86.91.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
