229,419 Shares in MPLX LP $MPLX Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 229,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MPLX by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in MPLX by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MPLX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MPLX by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in MPLX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MPLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MPLX from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of MPLX opened at $50.4440 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. MPLX LP has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. MPLX had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MPLX LP will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. MPLX’s payout ratio is currently 90.97%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

