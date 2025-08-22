277,635 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 277,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,079.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $58.9580 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.19 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1,107,960 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.45%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.