351,368 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 351,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.29% of Cytokinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 388,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,536.60. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $116,715.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,021.80. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,295 shares of company stock worth $1,384,010 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

