44,597 Shares in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 19.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 79.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 90.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XERS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn Halkuff sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,200. The trade was a 26.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcculloch acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,708,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,602.30. This trade represents a 1.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

