459,437 Shares in MGM Resorts International $MGM Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 459,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

NYSE:MGM opened at $36.2030 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

