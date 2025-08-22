535,360 Shares in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 535,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.67.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $27.5250 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,393.55. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $786,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,294.22. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,010,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

