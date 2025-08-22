685,445 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 685,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.78 and a beta of 3.28.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,185. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,948,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,527.42. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,522 shares of company stock worth $3,580,387 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

