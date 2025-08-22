712,509 Shares in PagerDuty $PD Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 712,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in PagerDuty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 2,235.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PagerDuty by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in PagerDuty by 22.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD stock opened at $15.7740 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. PagerDuty has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.00 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

