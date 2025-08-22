778,566 Shares in American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 778,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,123,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.97% of American Superconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $11,360,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $5,886,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 151,015 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 942,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 143,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KP Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. American Superconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.59 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.00%.The business had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 414,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,936,886.40. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 122,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $3,236,865.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,304,486 shares in the company, valued at $34,425,385.54. This trade represents a 8.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,639 shares of company stock worth $10,941,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

