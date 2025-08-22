92,613 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 92,613 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 48.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after buying an additional 181,104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 42,674.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,840,000 after buying an additional 172,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after buying an additional 107,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,545,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

NSIT stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.68 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

