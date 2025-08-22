ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of ABM Industries worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,629,000 after purchasing an additional 269,410 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,386,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 553,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 232,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 671,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,208.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $828,517.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $47.8280 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.80. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.93%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 85.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABM

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.