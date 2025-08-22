Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Up 41.4% in July

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, anincreaseof41.4% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

