Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Up 41.4% in July

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, anincreaseof41.4% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $19.55.
About Air T
