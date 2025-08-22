Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $AQN Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 455,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQN. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,830,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after buying an additional 5,640,705 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $23,197,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 65,316,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,961.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,718,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,910,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,343 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.7850 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.64 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 57.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

