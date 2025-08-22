Alkermes plc $ALKS Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2,986.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,363,000 after acquiring an additional 903,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alkermes by 488.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,234,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 128,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $66,689,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alkermes by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,993,000 after acquiring an additional 167,452 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.06 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The firm had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

