Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, adropof31.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ABCS stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $10.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Alpha Blue Capital US Small-Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (ABCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in US small- and mid-cap stocks and ETFs. ABCS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Alpha.

