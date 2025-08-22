AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,578 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $19.6650 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%.The business had revenue of $658.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

