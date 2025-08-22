Analog Devices Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,760 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof180% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,200 call options.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $1,803,377,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25,460.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,062 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,943,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $246.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $250.18. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.