Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLS. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 189,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%. The business had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $398,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,737.05. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 123,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,694. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

