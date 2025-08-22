Ardmore Shipping Corporation $ASC Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,738,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $11.3570 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $461.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 205.0%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

