Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 0.3%
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.91 million during the quarter.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.
