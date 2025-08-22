Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,700 shares, anincreaseof40.0% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.7150 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.91 million during the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

