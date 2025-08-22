AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,100,000 shares, agrowthof32.7% from the July 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently,9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently,9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 91,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Stock Performance

AXGN stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.85 million, a PE ratio of -158.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AxoGen

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.