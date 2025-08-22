Baidu, Inc. $BIDU Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Baidu worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Baidu alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,324,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,262,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,014,000 after purchasing an additional 112,680 shares during the period. Finally, RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $72,245,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.