BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.66 and traded as low as $9.21. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 117,767 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
