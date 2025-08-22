Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,886,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $118,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 772,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 428,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 107,679 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 573,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 79,264 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $7.3350 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.01.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $812.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.63 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 107.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.