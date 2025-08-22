Business First Bancshares, Inc. $BFST Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.77% of Business First Bancshares worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFST. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.12 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $713.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 2,225 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $52,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,971.92. This trade represents a 19.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Robertson sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $25,759.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,254.20. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

