C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $2,109,000. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $40,825,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,285,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,058,000 after buying an additional 176,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

