C3.ai, Inc. $AI Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $19,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai stock opened at $16.8510 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 577,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $9,693,436.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,973,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896,538.16. This trade represents a 16.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $329,073. The trade was a 28.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,257,074 shares of company stock worth $53,260,950 over the last three months. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Northland Securities downgraded C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

