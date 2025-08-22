Cadence Bank $CADE Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $35.3550 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%.The firm had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

