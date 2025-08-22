Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Capri by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,183,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,275,000 after acquiring an additional 495,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capri by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,051 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Capri by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 172,360 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP increased its stake in Capri by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 2,103,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $26,112,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.4330 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.18 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

