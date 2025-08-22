Carnival Corporation $CUK Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Carnival were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carnival alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Carnival by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Performance

Carnival stock opened at $26.9650 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

Carnival ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. Carnival has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.