Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $249,912.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 377,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,351.32. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $960.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

